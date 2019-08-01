(Photo) Nicolas Pepe squad number at Arsenal confirmed

Nicolas Pepe has just been confirmed as a new Arsenal player, and so has his new squad number for the Gunners.

As reported on the club’s official site and shown in the photo below, the Ivory Coast international will wear the number 19 for his new club, the same he wore at previous employers Lille.

The 19 shirt has previously been worn by Arsenal heroes such as Gilberto Silva and Jack Wilshere, but Pepe is clearly a different type of player from those two.

Fans may have hoped to see the 24-year-old get a more traditionally exciting attacker player’s number like 7 or 10, but neither are currently available.