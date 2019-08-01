Video: Arsenal hilariously use Gunnersaurus to announce Nicolas Pepe transfer

Arsenal effectively announced the signing of Nicolas Pepe from Lille with this hilarious video clip below.

The short video involves their club mascot Gunnersaurus being hit by a ball in a penalty shoot-out with a young fan.

Our mentions since the weekend… ? pic.twitter.com/xrbWWCOVHF — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 1, 2019

Alongside the kid is ‘Announce Pepe’ with Gunnersaurus labelled as ‘Arsenal’, as they reference the battering they’ve had in their mentions to finally announce the deal.

Pepe looks a hugely exciting purchase so it’s little wonder Arsenal fans have been longing for the strongly rumoured move to become official.

This tweet was followed by a more proper confirmation explicitly welcoming Pepe to the Emirates Stadium: