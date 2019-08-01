Done deal: Arsenal officially announce Nicolas Pepe, £72m star overtakes Chelsea ace in PL’s most expensive transfers

Arsenal have officially announced the completed transfer of Nicolas Pepe from Lille in one of the most exciting signings made by a Premier League club this summer.

The Ivory Coast international was a world class performer in Ligue 1 last season, leading to plenty of links with big clubs over the last few months.

However, in recent days it looked increasingly like Pepe was set to join Arsenal, for what Goal and others report is a club-record £72million deal.

This move is now official, as per the tweet below, and if Goal’s figure is correct, Pepe now becomes the fourth most expensive signing ever made by an English club.

According to the list of fees on Wikipedia, the 24-year-old forward is now behind only Manchester United duo Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku, and Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, having overtaken Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Arsenal fans will be delighted with this ambition shown by their club, who certainly looked in need of an investment of this type to keep up with their rivals.

The Gunners finished fifth in the Premier League last season, and attacking players like Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan have looked far from good enough.

Pepe should be a major upgrade and looks a player who could have strengthened most top sides in Europe, so can hopefully prove enough to help Unai Emery and co. back into the top four in 2019/20.