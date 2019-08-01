Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba reportedly still wants to leave the club for a transfer to Real Madrid this summer.

The France international is said to be available for around £137million as Man Utd work to replace him with two players – Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Bruno Fernandes, according to L’Equipe, as translated by Get French Football News.

The duo look quality players who could improve this Red Devils squad, even if losing Pogba to Real Madrid would be a big blow.

Fernandes has long been linked with a move from Sporting Lisbon to United, with a recent report from Gianluca Di Marzio claiming a deal looked closer to completion.

The Portugal international was superb last season to hit double figures for goals and assists, and would cost around £63m, according to Sport.

Meanwhile, Milinkovic-Savic links are also gathering pace as Radiosei, as translated by the Sun, claim the Serbian has agreed personal terms with MUFC and would cost around £81m.

That could be £144m very well spent by United on replacing one under-performing player with two rising stars of the European game.