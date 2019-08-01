PSG set Neymar deadline to end transfer saga with clear demands for Barcelona target

Neymar has continued to be linked with a return to Barcelona this summer, and Paris Saint-Germain have put a deadline in place for the matter to be resolved one way or the other.

The 27-year-old joined the Ligue 1 giants in 2017 and has gone on to enjoy a prolific spell with them after bagging 51 goals in just 58 appearances.

That in turn has led to several domestic trophies already, despite the fact that he has been plagued by serious injuries along the way.

However, question marks continue to be raised over his future, and now Mundo Deportivo report that PSG want the matter resolved by August 10 and have made clear that they want €300m and are not interested in any other structured deal.

Barcelona are specifically mentioned as being the most interested in prising him away from the French capital, with three different options being put on the table through a combination of a flat bid, player exchange deals and even an initial loan move.

Nevertheless, it seems pretty clear from the report what PSG want in order to green light an exit, although they will surely prefer to keep their talisman to continue to lead their charge for major honours moving forward.

It’s a sensible move though if they have indeed put a deadline in place as ultimately it won’t be positive for any party concerned if the situation is allowed to drag on as it will be a distraction for Neymar and PSG, while Barca will surely want to switch their focus elsewhere if a deal isn’t likely to happen.

That said though, if Neymar is keen on an exit, then perhaps PSG will be better off approving of a move rather than keeping him on and risking seeing his attitude influence the team as a whole.