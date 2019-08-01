Possible transfer boost for Manchester United as star’s £20m Tottenham move in doubt

Manchester United may well be on alert to news that Ryan Sessegnon’s potential transfer to Tottenham seems to be in doubt.

The 19-year-old is widely regarded as a big talent after shining at Fulham, but he’s surprisingly still with the Championship club as we edge ever closer to the end of the summer transfer window.

Not so long ago the Daily Star claimed Sessegnon looked set for a £20million move to Tottenham, having snubbed Manchester United due to his belief he’d get more playing time with Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

However, the Daily Mirror now suggest the Sessegnon deal is being held up as Spurs struggle to offload Danny Rose first.ty

They quote Fulham manager Scott Parker as hinting he now thinks the exciting youngster could now be staying put at Craven Cottage, but this surely represents an opportunity for Man Utd to try again for the move if they still want him.

The teenager could be a fine signing to challenge Luke Shaw for his spot at left-back, while he’s also capable of playing in a more attacking role.

Sessegnon also fits the type of player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has gone for this summer as he’s recruited young British talent in Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James.