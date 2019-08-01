Steven Gerrard gives up on trying to sign £12m rated Liverpool starlet

Rangers have done a good job of building a deeper squad for this season, but you get the feeling that Steven Gerrard wanted to add some more star quality to the first team. Unfortunately for Rangers fans it seems he has given up in his attempts to bring Ryan Kent back.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool value the winger at £12m which leaves him way outside of Rangers’ financial reach.

Speaking about the possibility of bringing him back Gerrard said: “The end of it? Where we are right now, yes. We respect Liverpool’s stance and we thank them very much for allowing us to work with Ryan for a year.”

Ryan Kent was a real favourite at Ibrox last season for many reasons. He scored some vital goals, provided a brilliant creative outlet on the left hand side and even thumped Scott Brown following a Celtic goal in an Old Firm Derby.

It’s still unclear if Kent has any future with Liverpool’s first team or if they want to simply sell him on. He will turn 23 later this year so he needs to break through this season or move on. So far he’s yet to feature for Liverpool in the league but has had five loan spells away from the club.

It’s worth noting that Scotland’s transfer window is open for a few weeks longer than the English one, so Rangers could return at the end of the month if Kent is still at Anfield but out of favour.