Menu

Video: Felix sets up Costa to score for Atletico with sublime 50-yard pass against MLS All-Stars

Atletico Madrid
Posted by

Atletico Madrid’s record signing Joao Felix showed his class with a stunning through ball to Diego Costa in a pre-season clash on Wednesday.

Felix moved to Wanda Metropolitano from Benfica for a huge £113 million fee at the start of July – as per The Guardian –  making him the fourth most expensive player of all time.

He grabbed his first goal for Diego Simeone’s side in a 7-3 friendly win over Real Madrid last Saturday and helped himself to another against the MLS All-Stars at Exploria Stadium in Orlando yesterday.

Felix also set up Costa to score Atletico’s final goal in a 3-0 victory, with a sublime 50-yard pass which fell perfectly for the Spaniard to take in his stride before finishing expertly past the onrushing goalkeeper.

Check out the brilliantly worked goal below, via Twitter.

More Stories / Atletico Madrid
More Stories Diego Costa Joao Felix