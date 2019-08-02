£85M star ‘free’ to undergo Manchester United medical after Red Devils agree world-record deal

Leicester City defender Harry Maguire is now free to undergo a medical with Man United in the very near future, after the Red Devils agree a deal with the Foxes to sign the England international.

According to the Telegraph, United agreed a deal worth £85M with Leicester for Maguire, which is a world record fee for a defender, eclipsing the £75M Liverpool forked out to sign Van Dijk last year.

And now, the player is reportedly “free” to undergo a medical and agree terms with the Red Devils are the two sides agreed on a deal.

As per United’s official club photographer Craig Norwood, Maguire will be allowed to have a medical with Solskjaer’s side and agree on a contract that’ll see him finalise a move to the club this summer.

Manchester United have finally agreed on a fee with Leicester City for the transfer of defender Harry Maguire. Player now free to undergo medical & agree personal terms. — Craig Norwood (@CraigNorwood) August 2, 2019

Norwood has he’s been very reliable regarding United in the past, and given that he’s an official employee of the club, we very much doubt he’d lie!

Maguire’s arrival will give United’s defensive options a big boost heading into the new season, something the club needed following their displays at the back last term.

The Red Devils’ backline was bad in all sorts of ways in the 2018/19 campaign, with the arrival of Maguire now set to sort that out once and for all.

It’ll be interesting to see how Maguire copes with the pressure of being the world’s most expensive defender over the next 12 months or so, something that’ll surely play on his mind during the first few months of his United career.