Inter boss Antonio Conte has been busy stamping his mark on his squad this summer, and now Barcelona duo Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic are said to be on his radar.

The Italian tactician will have a difficult job on his hands this season as he will effectively be looking to topple Juventus in Serie A while making a positive impression in the Champions League.

In order to do that he’ll need quality and depth across the squad, and while Inter have already been busy with new signings, it appears as though there could still be plenty of movement before the deadline next month.

According to Sport, Conte wants to offload both Radja Nainggolan and Joao Mario, with the desire to raise around €46m from that double exit.

That is with a view of creating space in the squad and raising funds to launch a double swoop on Barcelona for Vidal and Rakitic, although there is no suggestion that is anywhere near enough to prise the influential pair away from the Nou Camp.

Time will tell if Conte gets his wish, but it does appear to be an ambitious plan, and one that hinges on whether or not there is enough interest in both Nainggolan and Joao Mario, and if they are able to command such hefty fees for the pair.

Meanwhile, there is also the factor to consider that Vidal and Rakitic surely remain important to Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde this season, and so they may have no desire to sell unless the players themselves come forward and push for an exit to move to Italy.

In turn, it seems unlikely at this stage that Conte’s strategy will work out, but with plenty of time left before the deadline for Serie A clubs, Inter can remain patient and see how the situation plays out in the coming weeks.