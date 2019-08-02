Barcelona set to make official move for €30M target following Malcom’s confirmed Zenit transfer

Barcelona are set to make a ‘definitive’ move for Real Betis defender Junior Firpo now that Malcom’s transfer to Zenit has been confirmed.

The Blaugrana confirmed the Brazilian’s departure this afternoon via their official website, a move that could see them bring in as much as €45M in the future should certain variables be met.

And now, following the forward’s move away, it seems like the club are set to make an official move to sign Betis star Firpo, according to AS.

As per the Spanish news outlet’s report, now that Malcom has departed the Camp Nou, Ernesto Valverde’s side are set to make their move for Firpo, a player who impressed massively for Real Betis last season.

The Spaniard was brilliant for the Andalusian’s side in the 2018/19 season, as he showed the world exactly why a club are like Barca are interested in him.

The player’s ability to get forward, as well as defend, combined with his composure and skill on the ball makes him the perfect player for Barca to bring in as an understudy to Jordi Alba.

Mucho Deporte have noted that Firpo’s release clause currently stands at €50M, however as per Calcio Mercato, Betis value the 22-year-old at around €30M.

If Barca are able to bring in Firpo for a fee of around €30M, it’ll be be a shrewd move from the Blaugrana, who’ll be getting an excellent back-up option for Alba on their hands, something that’s needed given their lack of options in the left-back area.