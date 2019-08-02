Arsenal are facing a race against time to transform their below-par defensive ranks. The Gunners have failed in their attempts to sign this quality defender.

According to Goal, Arsenal’s two-year loan offer for Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has been rejected by the Italian giants.

Goal also understand that the offer from the Premier League giants including an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the proposed loan spell.

Rugani’s arrival would certainly transform the north London club’s out of sorts back line but Maurizio Sarri’s side don’t seem prepared to part with the Italy international.

This is a massive setback for the Gunners, with Goal also reiterating that Unai Emery’s side are hoping to sign a central defender and a left-back before next Thursday’s transfer deadline.

Given Juventus’ strength at centre-back, Rugani has struggled to win a regular starting spot for the Serie A champions since returning from a loan spell with Empoli in 2015. Rugani made 20 appearances across all competitions last season for the ‘Old Lady’. Goal also understand that Rugani is happy to stay with the Italian giants, the appointment of Maurizio Sarri could be a massive for the star’s career as the Italy international enjoyed a good relationship with the former Chelsea boss during their time together at Empoli. Emery should be desperately looking to address Arsenal’s issues at centre-back before the start of the new season. With Laurent Koscielny sparking controversy this summer and Shkodran Mustafi looking out of depth for the Gunners – a new face is needed in the centre of defence. Arsenal leaked goals last season and the Gunners will find it almost impossible to return to their former glory unless they make the transformation of their underperforming defence a priority. Rugani has seven caps to his name for Italy and the 25-year-old has all the ability to succeed in the Premier League. The star’s comfort with the ball at his feet would make him a massive success at Arsenal.