Chelsea have reportedly rejected a £25 million bid from Crystal Palace for full-back Reece James, which comes amid new manager Frank Lampard guaranteeing him more game time for the season ahead.

A report from the Daily Star last month stated that the Eagles had made a £20 million bid for the right-back, one that was rejected by Chelsea.

SEE MORE: Chelsea injury news: Six could miss Man Utd clash, but crucial boost next week

And now, according to the Independent, Roy Hodgson’s side have made an improved bid of £25 million for James, with Lampard’s side also turning that down as well.

The report also states that Chelsea have also snubbed offers from Brighton, Bournemouth and Newcastle United for James, with the club reportedly eager to keep the youngster ahead of the new season.

The Blues want the 19-year old right-back to sign a new contract with the club, however he is yet to do so, as per the Independent.

Last season, James had a fine loan spell with Championship side Wigan Athletic, as he made 46 appearances across all competitions, scoring three goals and providing three assists.

Following the expiration of this loan spell, the teenager has returned to Chelsea but has been unable to play in any pre-season matches due to an injury sustained earlier this summer.

It seems highly unlikely that Chelsea will sell or loan James at this moment given that they only have two right-backs in their squad in the form of Cesar Azpilicueta and Davide Zappacosta.

Given his performances for Wigan last season, there is a decent chance that Lampard will give James a good amount of game time this season once he is back to full fitness, something we’re sure the player himself will be over the moon with.