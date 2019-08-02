Big blow for Manchester United as Red Devils target no interested in sealing summer transfer

Man United have been dealt a big blow in their pursuit of Juventus’ Paulo Dybala, after the Argentine informed the Old Lady that he’s no interested in sealing a move to Old Trafford this summer.

As per the Mirror, United are in talks with Juve regarding a summer transfer for Dybala, with Gianluca Di Marzio noting that the club were set for talks with the forward today regarding a deal.

However, it seems like the Red Devils’ hopes of signing the attacker have been dealt a big blow, after the player has apparently informed Juve he isn’t interest in signing for Solskjaer’s side.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, via Football Italia, Dybala has ‘no intention’ of moving to United, with the clubs having already agreed a swap deal involving Dybala that’ll see Romelu Lukaku head the other way.

However, if these words on Dybala is anything to go off, it doesn’t seem like Dybala will be swapping Turin for Manchester any time soon.

This information was also picked up on by journalist Carlo Laudisa, who stated via his official Twitter account that Dybala has told Juventus ‘no’ regarding any potential move to United, with the player keen to stay with the Italian giants.

Nel primo vertice con la #Juve Paulo #Dybala vota no al #ManchesterUnited. Vuol restare bianconero. Oggi nuovi incontri: Parstici in pressing — Carlo Laudisa (@carlolaudisa) August 2, 2019

Dybala is one of the best forwards on the planet, and United fans will surely love to see the Argentinian international seal a move to Old Trafford ahead of next week’s transfer deadline for English clubs.

However, given this recent report from Football Italia, it seems like United are fighting a losing battle in their attempts to bring Dybala to the club this summer.

Will United and Juve be able to change Dybala’s mind in the very near future regarding his decision on a move to Solskjaer’s side? Looks like only time will tell…