Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly offered his advice to Juventus teammate Paulo Dybala and told him to join Man Utd this summer.

The 25-year-old has been a pivotal figure for Juventus since he joined the club in 2015, but the arrival of Ronaldo last summer saw his form dip last season.

Dybala has bagged 78 goals in 182 appearances for the Turin giants, but he managed just 10 in 42 outings last year, thus illustrating how the impact of Ronaldo saw his influence become more limited.

In turn, speculation has been rife over a potential swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku moving in the opposite direction and leaving Man Utd to join Juve, with Dybala heading to Old Trafford, as per Goal.com.

Now it’s been reported by the Daily Mail that Ronaldo has seemingly done his old club a favour by advising Dybala to make the move to England and join the Red Devils in a WhatsApp group chat.

It’s added that he feels as though the Argentine international could potentially take his game to the next level by becoming a pivotal figure at United, and so it remains to be seen if that’s enough to convince Dybala to make the move and join up with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

On paper, he would seem like an ideal fit alongside the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Daniel James.

While that trio of talented youngsters can provide pace and movement in the final third, Dybala’s technical quality and creativity would add a nice balance to their attack, and so it’s easy to see why it would be a sensible move for all concerned.

However, it remains to be seen if the pieces fall into place for Lukaku and Dybala to swap places, but based on the report above, Ronaldo has seemingly done his old club a favour and painted a favourable picture to help them get their target, although it’s unclear as to how a private chat among the players got into the possession of the media.