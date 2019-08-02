Manchester United are edging closer to agreeing a deal for one of their prime targets of the summer, the star can solve a key issue for the Red Devils.

According to the Telegraph, Manchester United have agreed a fee of £85m with Leicester City for defender Harry Maguire. The report claims that the deal could reach £90 if add ons are met.

United’s move for Maguire sees the England international eclipse Liverpool superstar Virgil van Dijk as the world’s most expensive defender.

Mirror Football have since revealed the stunning new terms that Maguire will sign with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, according to the report, the 26-year-old’s wages will more than double to £150,000-a-week at Old Trafford.

The five-year deal that the Sheffield-born defender will sign, will also include an option for a further 12 months.

Mirror Football also reiterate that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was determined to sign the giant stalwart, the Norwegian is impressed by Maguire’s leadership abilities and talents with the ball at his feet.

Maguire will be the cornerstone in a new look United defence, the Foxes star will lineup with fellow summer signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka and is likely to form a partnership with Victor Lindelof in central defence.

United are in desperate need of bolstering their defence this summer, the Red Devils conceded the second-most goals out of teams in the top ten last season.

Solskjaer will struggle to steer his side back to the top without shoring things up at the back.

Maguire could be a breath of fresh air at Old Trafford, the star’s arrival can finally end United’s decision to field some of their underperforming stars.

The likes of Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Eric Bailly and Marcos Rojo have all spectacularly failed to live up to expectations and deliver consistently for the Red Devils in recent years.

Maguire has the perfect blend of experience and youth to help transform United’s backline. The former Hull star already has 101 Premier League appearances to his name.

As well as this, since the 6ft4 man mountain joined Leicester – his impressive performances have made him a crucial figure in Gareth Southgate’s England team.