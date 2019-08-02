Arsenal have confirmed that Krystian Bielik has secured a permanent move to Derby County, with reports that it could be a deal worth up to £10m.

The Gunners have been busy this summer having confirmed the signings of Nicolas Pepe, Gabriel Martinelli, William Saliba and Dani Ceballos on loan.

However, perhaps in a bid to balance the books, they have allowed Bielik to move on as per their tweet below, while Sky Sports note that the deal could be worth £10m in total, with the initial fee set at £7.5m.

While the 21-year-old did impress on loan at Charlton last season, he only made two appearances for the senior Arsenal side after arriving from Legia Warsaw in 2014.

In turn, it has to be considered smart business from the Gunners as they pocket a decent fee and could put that towards further reinforcements before the transfer deadline passes next week.

On the other hand, they did struggle defensively last season as it was a glaring weakness for Emery, and so perhaps Bielik could have been given an opportunity to prove his worth and shore things up at the back.

Arsenal have opted against that though, and so it remains to be seen if that fee is put towards signing another centre-half, with Saliba returning to Saint Etienne on loan for the season while Laurent Koscielny’s refusal to travel on the pre-season tour has put his future in doubt.