Moise Kean’s father said that his son nearly made a move to Premier League giants Man Utd in his early teens.

The 19-year old forward is on the brink of making a £36 million move to Everton according to BBC and his transfer is all but certain now that his brother has even posted a picture of him wearing an Everton shirt on Instagram, as seen below.

The teenage forward’s father Biorou Jean Kean said that he was on the brink of joining Manchester United when he was 14 or 15. Kean’s father told Omnisport as quoted by Goal: “I did stop his transfer at the time, his mother wanted to send him to Manchester [United]. I said no because I wanted him to stay at Juventus and keep learning. He was not mature enough yet. To send a young boy abroad aged just 14-15 years old didn’t convince me at that time.”

Kean also feels that his son will excel in England. He added: “I completely trust my son, he will make a big impact in English football with his new team.

“He is someone who brings joy wherever he plays. I’m sure my son will not look bad in England. He will make our family, Italy and Ivory Coast proud.”

Having sold Idrissa Gueye to PSG for £30 million according to BBC, Everton have used the money well to bring in a talented young player.

Kean is one of the finest young talents in Italy and had a decent 18/19 season with Juventus, scoring 7 goals in 17 appearances. The teenager also scored a goal in each of his last two appearances with Italy.

Everton won 6 of their 12 matches against the top six Premier League teams last season and with the possible addition of Kean to their attack, the Toffees will hope that they have a team capable of challenging the big guns in the league.