Harry Maguire has been heavily linked with a move to Man Utd this summer, but such a deal has yet to materialise despite ongoing speculation.

As noted by The Mirror, the Red Devils are said to be prepared to pay £70m for the towering centre-half, but Leicester City are demanding £90m and so it remains to be seen if a compromise can be reached or not.

SEE MORE: Manchester United to make move for £45m-rated Barcelona star if they fail to sign Bruno Fernandes

With the transfer deadline fast approaching next Thursday though, time is perhaps running out to get a deal over the line as the Foxes will surely be keen to identify and secure a suitable replacement if Maguire does leave the King Power Stadium on the eve of the new season.

According to The Sun, there could now be a transfer merry-go-round put in motion which helps unlock Maguire’s move to Old Trafford, with Adam Webster closing in on a £22m move to Brighton.

That in turn could give the green light to Lewis Dunk’s £40m switch to Leicester, who would then act as the replacement for Maguire if they receive around £80m for the England international, as per the report above.

Having a replacement ready to come in and given Dunk’s experience and quality shown in the Premier League, it will surely make it easier for United to finally land their top target.

Nevertheless, there is always the threat that the Foxes could be in an even stronger position to dictate terms to their rivals as they will have the assurance of Dunk coming in, and so the onus seemingly remains on Man Utd to satisfy their demands.

Having conceded 54 goals in 38 Premier League games last season, giving them the worst defensive record of the top nine sides in the top flight, the Red Devils need to shore things up at the back this summer to ensure that they can compete with their rivals.

Time will tell if Maguire is the solution, but the Webster switch to Brighton could be the start of a major breakthrough for United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in a transfer knock-on effect.