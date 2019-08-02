Kylian Mbappe reveals what he has told PSG teammate Neymar amid ongoing Barcelona talk

Kylian Mbappe has revealed that he wants Neymar to stay at Paris Saint-Germain amid ongoing speculation over his future and a return to Barcelona.

The Brazilian superstar made the move to Ligue 1 in 2017, and has since gone on to score 51 goals in 58 games for the French giants.

However, he has been dogged by injury issues too, while Mundo Deportivo note that Barcelona continue to be linked with taking him back to the Nou Camp.

Speculation has been rife over his future this summer, but Mbappe is under no doubt how he wants the situation to be resolved, and that is his teammate remaining with PSG and helping them to continue to compete for major honours moving forward.

“It’s a situation that everyone knows,” he is quoted as saying by Mundo Deportivo. “He has trained with quality as always. I want him to stay with us. He already knows what I think of his situation, I have talked to him in a relationship based on honesty and respect. I respect him and admire him.”

Time will tell what Neymar opts to do, but ultimately it would be no surprise if PSG continue to fight to keep him as ultimately he remains vital to their hopes of winning the Champions League.

As for Barca, with Antoine Griezmann being added to the squad this summer to partner Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi, with the likes of Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho also fighting for a starting place, it could be argued that they aren’t necessarily in need of bringing Neymar back right now.

Nevertheless, until the transfer window closes or the Brazilian international makes a statement on his future, it remains unclear as to whether or not he’ll be plying his trade in France again this season.