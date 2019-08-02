Liverpool set to rival Manchester United in race to seal quality £54.8M transfer

Liverpool look set to rival Man United in the race to sign Spurs and Colombia centre-back Davinson Sanchez this summer.

Sanchez has been a great signing for Spurs since arriving from Ajax in the summer of 2017, with the player managing to cement his place in the club’s first team squad during that time frame.

The 23-year-old made 37 first team appearances for the north London side in all competitions last year, as he helped the club reach the final of the Champions League and achieve a top four finish in the Premier League.

And following his impressive displays for Mauricio Pochettino’s side, it seems like Sanchez has caught the eyes of two of Spurs’ Premier League rivals.

According to Don Balon, both Liverpool and United are interested in signing the Colombian, whose price tag currently sits at around €60M (£54.8M).

It’s also stated that Sanchez has told his agent to listen to any offers that come in for him, something that suggests he’s keen to leave Spurs.

The Reds could do with another top quality centre-back in their squad to partner the world class Virgil Van Dijk at the heart of their defence.

United could also do with another centre-back in their squad, one that could end up playing alongside Harry Maguire, who the Red Devils agreed an £85M deal for earlier today as per the Telegraph.

Given that Liverpool and United are already fierce rivals, it seems like that rivalry could be made even more fiery if both sides end up starting a bidding war for Sanchez this summer.