Man City are reportedly continuing to pursue Juventus defender Joao Cancelo, but further details have emerged over the potential structure of their offer.

The reigning Premier League champions appear well covered in that department, particularly with regular starter Kyle Walker still playing a key role.

However, Pep Guardiola seemingly wishes to strengthen his backline in that position, and according to Calciomercato, a cash plus player swap offer could be made for Cancelo.

It’s noted that Danilo could be used as a bargaining chip, with the Brazilian ace said to be valued at €35m by City, while Cancelo will cost them around €60m to prise away from Juve.

In turn, they’ll have to include some cash in the offer to make up the difference and convince the Turin giants to sell, with the Portuguese international falling off in terms of his form after making an impressive start to life for the Bianconeri last season.

With his defensive qualities coupled with his tenacity and energy to get up and down the right flank to offer width and an attacking threat, he looks like an ideal fit for Guardiola’s preferred system and style of play.

With that in mind, it does make it a sensible signing, particularly if they can offload Danilo, as that would set up a battle for a starting place between Walker and Cancelo, which is ultimately needed for such a top club looking to compete on multiple fronts year in and year out.

It remains to be seen if Juve can be convinced over the deal, but City are seemingly looking at their options to strengthen to ensure that they’re still motivated and have the depth to add more trophies to their collection this season.