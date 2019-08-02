Man United aiming to sell ‘at least one centre-back’ after Red Devils agree £85M Harry Maguire deal

Man United are reportedly going to try and sell at least one centre-back this summer after agreeing a deal to sign Harry Maguire from Leicester for £85M.

As per the Telegraph, United have agreed a deal to bring Maguire to Old Trafford this summer, one that’s includes a world record fee for a defender, with the £85M transfer sum set to surpass the £75M Liverpool paid to bring Van Dijk to Anfield last year.

And following this, it seems like United are going to sell some defenders ahead of next week’s summer transfer deadline.

According to journalist Samuel Luckhurst, the Red Devils are aiming to get rid of “at least one centre-back” before next week’s deadline, with it also being stated that Marcos Rojo is a player who could depart Old Trafford following Maguire’s arrival.

#mufc will look to sell at least one centre-back, since they now have seven. Tried to get rid of Rojo in three of the last four summers and would sell him this summer. Smalling has fallen down the pecking order, given lack of minutes in pre-season and new style of play. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) August 2, 2019

Maguire’s arrival will seriously boost United’s options in defence, even if they do end up getting rid of Rojo or any of their other centre-backs.

The England international is capable of playing out from the back and is more than comfortable with the ball at his feet, aspects that make him a better centre-back option for United over players like Chris Smalling and Phil Jones.

It’ll be interesting to see how Maguire fairs at Old Trafford once his proposed move is completed, with the player set to be under some pressure to perform given the fact that he’s to become the world’s most expensive defender.