Man United offer target £192,000-a-week deal as they look to seal stunning transfer swoop

Man United have apparently offered a deal worth £192,000-a-week to Paulo Dybala as they look to seal a stunning transfer switch to Old Trafford for the Argentine.

As per Goal, United have been linked with a swap deal that’ll see them sign Dybala, with Romelu Lukaku to head to Juventus in the other direction.

The Mirror have also picked upon United’s pursuit of Dybala, as they state that the Red Devils are in talks with the Old Lady regarding a deal for the Argentine international.

And amidst all of these reports, it seems like United have offered Dybala a bumper deal in an attempt to lure him to Old Trafford this summer.

According to journalist Alfredo Pedulla, United have offered Dybala a deal worth €11M-a-year, with bonuses also to be included in this deal.

This news was also confirmed via the journalist’s official website, with Juve then telling Dybala a swap deal involving him and Lukaku must go ahead.

€11M converts to around £10M, which when worked out, equates to a wage of around £192,000-a-week, a fair wage to offer a player of Dybala’s supreme quality.

It remains to be seen what happens to United’s pursuit of Dybala, however given the fact that the Argentine is one of the best forwards on the planet, we’re sure Red Devils fans are keen to see their side get a deal over the line for the attacker.

Dybala and United did have talks regarding a move yesterday according to Gianluca Di Marzio, with the two parties failing to agree a deal.

Di Marzio’s report also states that United and Dybala were to meet again today to hold further talks over a move, and given Pedulla’s words, it seems like the Red Devils have offered the forward a bumper deal.

But, will this offer be enough to convince Dybala to swap Turin for Manchester? Looks like only time will tell…