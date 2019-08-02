Man Utd are reportedly close to agreeing three new signings as they consider their options to replace Paul Pogba if he leaves for Real Madrid.

Time is running out for these deals to go through as the transfer deadline for English clubs in next Thursday, and so the Red Devils will want to sign their replacements before that if they are to lose any more key players this summer.

According to AS, not only are Real Madrid still interested in Pogba as Zinedine Zidane continues to consider more reinforcements this summer, but United have a plan in place on how to use those funds.

It’s added that they are in advanced talks over Bruno Fernandes and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in a double swoop that would cost them €165m, while they are said to be on the verge of concluding a deal for talented starlet Hannibal Mejbri from Monaco, which will set them back a further €10m.

On one hand, losing their best player is surely something that they want to avoid and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would much prefer to build around Pogba rather than spend the last week of the window trying to replace him.

Nevertheless, those are three top talents that could be brought in to add quality and depth in his place, with Fernandes and Milinkovic-Savic more established of course and have shown their ability on a consistent basis for Sporting and Lazio respectively.

Between them, they would add solidity, steeliness, creativity and a goal threat in the final third, and that perhaps is enough to convince many that United should perhaps green light an exit for Pogba and move for the duo to replace him, with Mejbri a long-term prospect to add further depth moving forward.

Time will tell if the pieces all fall into place, but with less than a week to go now until the deadline passes, Real Madrid and Man Utd are certainly running out of time and so the entire situation would seemingly hinge on whether or not the Spanish giants make an acceptable bid for Pogba to get the ball rolling.