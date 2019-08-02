Premier League champions Manchester City reportedly value Bayern Munich-linked Leroy Sane at somewhere between £135-145 million.

Bayern have publicly declared their interest in signing Sane with manager Niko Kovac saying that the winger is their dream player. As quoted by Goal, Kovac told Sport Bild: “Our bosses have shown him a clear plan. We are very focused, Leroy knows what to expect here, and when a player with such capacity comes to FC Bayern, he knows his job.

“You can see that the transfer is not easy. But I know that our people are working very hard to make it happen. We will do everything to realise this transfer. We all know that Leroy Sane is our dream player. The public knows that, we know that.”

So far, Manchester City have reportedly rejected the bids Bayern Munich have made to sign Sane. The Guardian claimed that the Bavarians made a failed bid of €80 million for the 23-year old who scored 16 goals and 18 assists last season for City while a report from Mundo Deportivo stated that the Premier League champs rejected another bid from Bayern that involved David Alaba.

Recent reports have suggested that Sane has agreed to sign for Bayern with Kicker claiming that the German international will make a £91 million move to the club and will sign a four or five year contract. However, the Bundesliga champions themselves have confirmed on Twitter that such reports are not true.

News reports made today stating that Leroy Sané has decided to join FC Bayern do not correspond to the facts. — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) August 1, 2019

Now, the Sun claims that Manchester City value Sane at somewhere between £135-145 million and won’t sell the winger unless he himself expresses his desire to leave.

The report also states that the Premier League giants will use the big money transfers of Ousmane Dembele and Joao Felix to justify their asking price for Sane.

So far, the 23-year old winger hasn’t said anything about wanting to leave the Etihad which should be a relief for the Premier League champions. However, it doesn’t look that Bayern will be willing to throw in the towel that quickly. The Bavarians are in dire need of a quality winger following the departures of Arjen Robben, Franck Ribery and James Rodriguez.