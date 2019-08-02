Manchester United have set their sights on this exciting star after reportedly agreeing a deal for one of their prime targets, the rebuild is nearly complete.

According to Yahoo Sports Brazil, Manchester United have launched a stunning £46m (€50m) bid for Ajax sensation David Neres, the tricky winger was instrumental to the Amsterdam outfit’s success last season.

The report claims that Neres was close to agreeing a new contract with the Dutch giants which would have seen him become one of the club’s highest-paid players. The 22-year-old reportedly stalled on the new deal after learning of United’s bid for his services.

United face a difficult task to sing the Brazilian, Yahoo Sports Brazil understand that Ajax will only accept offers in the region of €70-80m (£64m to £73m) for the attacker.

The report highlights that the Red Devils aren’t prepared to pay this amount as it could land them in hot water with Financial Fair Play rules.

Neres scored 12 goals and provided 15 assists as Ajax managed to complete a domestic double and defy the odds to reach the Champions League Semi-Finals.

Neres was particularly impressive in Ajax’s Champions League victories over European giants Real Madrid and Juventus.

The star was named in the Champions League Squad of the Season:

? #UCL Squad of the Season 2018/19 ? UEFA's Technical Observers have selected their 20-man squad from this season's UEFA Champions League… ? pic.twitter.com/OTCmSlp8KF — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 2, 2019

The winger – who largely plays on the left flank, is currently contracted until 2022.

Neres’ impressive performances earned him a cap for Brazil’s senior team in March, the ace went on to win the Copa America with his country this summer. The attacker has made five appearances for the Seleção.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should be looking to bolster his wide options ahead of next season; England international Marcus Rashford has transitioned to a centre forward role and the Red Devils need quality options on the wings.

Anthony Martial has struggled to get himself on the pitch in recent seasons. Attacking midfielders Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata have looked unflattering when used on the flanks.