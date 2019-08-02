Manchester United will reportedly make a move for Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic provided they are unable to sign Bruno Fernandes.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked to the Sporting CP captain with Gianluca Di Marzio claiming that the attacking midfielder was on the brink of signing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team at the end of last month.

SEE MORE: Man Utd eye €175m triple swoop with funds from Pogba exit if Real Madrid move materialises

However, Tottenham have entered the race to sign Fernandes, eyeing him as an alternative for Giovano Lo Celso according to Sky Sports.

According to Mundo Deportivo (via the Mirror), Manchester United will make a move for Rakitic who is valued at £45 million by Barcelona provided they are unable to sign Fernandes.

The report also claims that Fernandes is the Red Devils’ first choice but should he move elsewhere, the Croatian international will be United’s alternative.

Having established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world, Rakitic has made 268 appearances for Barca, scoring 34 goals and providing 37 assists. Last season, the 31-year old scored five goals and registered 10 assists in 54 appearances across all competitions as the Blaugrana won the La Liga title.

With the departure of Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba’s future with the club uncertain, Manchester United need to bolster their midfield if they are to finish in the top four of the Premier League.

Given his performances for Sporting CP last season, Fernandes would have been an ideal addition to Solskjaer’s squad. However, Rakitic would also be a fine catch for the Red Devils given his experience and quality at the highest level.