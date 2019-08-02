Man United have reportedly wrapped up a world record transfer deal that’ll see them fork out as much as £85M for Leicester City defender Harry Maguire.

United have been linked with Maguire for basically all of this summer, and now, it seems like the Red Devils have finally got their man.

According to a report from the Telegraph, United have agreed a deal worth £85M for the England international, which was originally completed earlier this morning.

The report also notes that this fee surpasses the £75M Liverpool paid to sign Virgil Van Dijk last year, making it a world-record deal for a defender.

United fans will surely be over the moon, and relieved, at this news, as the club have finally got their hands on a player who’s going to seriously bolster their defensive options.

Maguire has shown during the last two years that he’s one of the most consistent centre-backs in the Premier League, the type of player United were calling out for following their more-than-disappointing campaign last year.

Paying this much for a player who’s only has a few seasons of top-flight experience under his belt is a somewhat risky move from United.

However, it was a risk the club had to take, especially if they want to help Solskjaer’s in his attempts to make his first full season in charge of the club a success.

Is this a good move from United? Let us know down below…