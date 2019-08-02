Malcom is reportedly on the brink of securing an exit from Barcelona as he is set to undergo a medical ahead of his move to Zenit.

The 22-year-old arrived with an air of excitement last summer after his impressive form for Bordeaux, but his first year with the Catalan giants didn’t go to plan.

Having been limited to 24 appearances, he managed just four goals and two assists, while it appeared as though coach Ernesto Valverde wasn’t entirely convinced given he often left him on the bench or out of the matchday squad with competition for places fierce in the attacking third.

With that in mind, it doesn’t appear as though Malcom will stick around for a second season to try and prove his worth, as Calciomercato report that he’s set to undergo his medical with Zenit on Friday ahead of penning a contract worth €6m-a-year.

As per Sky Sports, it’s believed that the deal is worth around €40m, and so effectively Barcelona are recouping the fee that they spent to sign him 12 months ago.

Nevertheless, it will be a disappointment for all concerned that it didn’t work out as hoped, although with the addition of Antoine Griezmann this summer, it’s difficult to see how Barca will even miss the Brazilian forward with Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele and Lionel Messi all available too.

Time will tell if that fee is used to add further reinforcements to Valverde’s squad, with Frenkie de Jong also another major signing this summer to strengthen the group. As noted by the Sun, the reigning La Liga champions continue to be linked with a move for former superstar Neymar, and so perhaps this fee could go towards prising him away from Paris Saint-Germain.