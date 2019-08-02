Meeting this week: Arsenal set for talks with Barcelona over AUDACIOUS transfer swoop for £109M-rated star

Arsenal are said to be eyeing up an audacious loan swoop for Barcelona’s Brazilian star Philippe Coutinho, with the club’s official set to meet Barcelona officials on Sunday.

Coutinho’s future with Barcelona has been up in the air for a large part of this summer’s transfer window, with the midfielder being linked with a move to a whole host of clubs.

As per Mundo Deportivo, both Liverpool and Man United have been interested in signing the player this summer, with Barca after €120M (£109M) for his signature.

However, with just days left in the English transfer window, it looks Arsenal have shockingly entered the race for the player.

According to journalist Rafael Hernandez, Arsenal are eyeing up an audacious loan swoop for Coutinho, with Gunners officials set to meet with Blaugrana chiefs after their pre-season friendly on Sunday to discuss a potential deal.

Arsenal apparently trying to get Coutinho on loan. Strange rumour, the club officials are meeting at the Joan Gamper match this Sunday… Still, wouldn’t call it anything but meaningless buzz at the moment. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) August 2, 2019

Coutinho moving to Arsenal would be shocking to say the least, as the north London side are basically the only top six Premier League club that haven’t been linked with a move for the Brazilian this summer.

The Gunners coming out of nowhere to sign Coutinho with just days left in the window would be a hugely surprising move to say the least, however if Hernandez’s words are true, it seems like Arsenal may be serious about signing him on a temporary basis.

There’s no way the Gunners can afford to get Coutinho on a permanent basis this summer given that his price tag is £109M, combined with the fact that they’re already signed stars like Nicolas Pepe and William Saliba, thus a loan move seems like their best bet.