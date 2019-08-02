“Now get Dybala” – These Man United urge club to seal transfer of Juventus star after agreeing £85M Maguire deal

Man United fans have urged the club to focus on signing Juventus forward Dybala after it was reported that the Red Devils have wrapped up an £85M move for Harry Maguire.

According to the Telegraph, United have agreed a deal worth £85M for the Leicester City man, which sees them eclipse the £75M Liverpool paid for Van Dijk, which makes this deal a world-record one for a defender.

And despite the news being broken just this afternoon, United fans are already keen to see their side seal a move for yet another summer target.

As per Goal, United have been linked with signing Dybala in a swap deal that’ll see Romelu Lukaku head to Juventus.

The Mirror have also stated something similar, after noting that the Red Devils are in talks with Juve regarding a move for the Argentine international.

And amid reports of the club agreeing a deal for Maguire, United fans are urging the club to move onto agreeing another transfer in the form of Dybala.

As seen below, United supporters have been flocking to Twitter to call for Soslkaer’s side to move onto their pursuit of Dybala now that a deal for Maguire has been wrapped up.

Maguire done, now get Bruno and Dybala and i consider United a top 4 team. Right now we are still a top 6 team honestly. — Alexander III (@dantelex) August 2, 2019

Maguire signs now lets get Fernandes and dybala — Who Dares Wins (@SimonPkcjones) August 2, 2019

OKAY GUYS. ITS HAPPENED. MAGUIRE IN. Now let’s turn our focus back to DYBALA #mufc — ?L? (@ElonsssMusk) August 2, 2019

So happy that we’re getting maguire! Now onto finalising Dybala — Bella (@bellah_mufc) August 2, 2019

Maguire ? onto Dybala now — Moss (@mnchowdhury) August 2, 2019

We got Maguire? Now get Dybala. — Steven (@swrightvt) August 2, 2019

Finally Maguire! Now for fernandes and dybala please!!!! — Amitai (@AmitaiKerbel) August 2, 2019

Maguire done now for Dybala I’m on my knees ??? — Jim Maynard (@JimMaynard95) August 2, 2019