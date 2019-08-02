Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms Man United superstar will miss AC Milan friendly amid transfer links to Euro giants

Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that midfielder Paul Pogba will miss the Red Devils’ friendly against AC Milan tomorrow evening amid reports linking him with a move to Real Madrid.

Pogba has been in good form for United so far this pre-season, with the Frenchman even epitomising this by pulling off a brilliant pass to help his side win a penalty in their match against Kristiansund.

However now it looks like Pogba is going to miss United’s last pre-season friendly before their season opener against Chelsea next week.

As per Simon Stone on Twitter, United manager Solskjaer has stated that Pogba will miss the clash against Milan due to a back problem.

Paul Pogba misses tomorrow’s game with back spasm. Lukaku and Sanchez working on fitness, OGS tells MUTV. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) August 2, 2019

This confirmation comes amid reports stating that Los Blancos are interested in bringing the midfielder to the Spanish capital this summer.

As per Don Balon, Real boss Zinedine Zidane is eager to see Pogba sign for his side this window, with midfielder now a primary target for the club.

Now whether Pogba’s reason for absence against Milan is down to injury or not, it certainly does come at a convenient time, especially seeing as a number of reports regarding his future at Old Trafford have ben circulating in recent weeks.

Given this news regarding Pogba, we’re sure some United fans will be worrying about whether their side’s star man will be fit to play against Chelsea next Sunday.

If Pogba does end up making the Blues clash, it’ll give the Red Devils a big boost in their attempts to start their season off on the right note.