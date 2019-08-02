Juventus have reportedly agreed on personal terms with Man Utd striker Romelu Lukaku, although there is still a major sticking point before a deal can be done.

The Belgian international endured a difficult season last year as he managed just 15 goals in 45 appearances for the Red Devils.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer showing a preference for pace and movement in the final third with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial playing key roles, coupled with the signing of Daniel James this summer, question marks have been raised over Lukaku’s future at Old Trafford.

In turn, Goal Italy report that the 26-year-old has now agreed on personal terms with Juventus, which will see him earn €9m-a-season, but in order for the switch to materialise, it all depends on whether or not Paulo Dybala is able to agree on personal terms and if he signs off on a swap deal.

The Argentine international has been a pivotal figure for the Bianconeri since joining the club from Palermo in 2015, scoring 78 goals in 182 appearances while helping Juve to four Serie A titles and other domestic honours.

However, his role and influence took a knock last season following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, as he had to adjust to suit the Portuguese superstar and that led to a less effective campaign for him on an individual level.

With Maurizio Sarri now at the helm, it remains to be seen if Dybala is set to struggle with those same problems this season, as if he is, then perhaps he will be ready to start a new challenge elsewhere.

Ultimately Lukaku’s move now hinges on whether or not Dybala is able to agree a move to Man Utd, and a potential swap deal could certainly suit the Red Devils given the 25-year-old’s technical quality and creativity in the final third could complement the pace and movement of Rashford, Martial and James perfectly to offer an ideal balance in the attacking third.