Personal terms agreed: Tottenham ace accepts three-year deal from Euro giants but key obstacle remains

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld has reportedly agreed on personal terms with Roma as he continues to edge closer to a move.

The Belgian international has been a key figure for Spurs since his arrival in 2015, and has gone on to make 165 appearances for the club.

Having played an important role to get them into their current position where they are now an established top-four Premier League outfit and went agonisingly close to Champions League glory last season, it seems surprising that an exit is even being discussed.

However, as noted by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Il Messaggero, it’s claimed that Alderweireld has agreed on personal terms with Roma with a three-year contract worth €3.5m-a-season said to be on the table.

While that is one major obstacle to overcome in a potential transfer, it’s important to note that there is still no agreement between the two clubs on a fee, with Roma looking to pay around €20m, while Tottenham want closer to €28m.

It remains to be seen if the two parties can reach a compromise or not, but with the transfer deadline fast approaching for English clubs on Thursday, time will tell if that leaves Spurs with enough time to find a replacement if they intend of bringing someone in to fill that void.

In an ideal world given that they’re on the eve of the new campaign, Mauricio Pochettino could surely do without losing a key figure like Alderweireld, but with just 12 months remaining on his current contract, something will have to give either on an exit or a renewal.