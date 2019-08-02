Ajax and Holland midfielder Donny Van De Beek has confirmed that Real Madrid are interested in landing his signature this summer amid reports Los Blancos are eyeing up a swoop for him.

According to Marca, Real are keen on signing the Dutchman, with another report from Marca stating that the midfielder’s signature will end up costing the club around €60M.

And it seems like the reports of Los Blancos being interested in Van De Beek are true if these words from the player himself are anything to go off.

As per FoxSports, via AS, Van De Beek has been speaking about Real recently, stating that “Yes, Real Madrid are interested in me. But you go really fast. I can’t talk about what there is and isn’t. Right now, I want to concentrate on Vitesse.”

AS’ report also notes that Real are eyeing up Van De Beek as an alternative option should other target Paul Pogba end up remaining at Man United this summer.

And given how he performed for Ajax last year, it seems like the Dutch international certainly isn’t a bad back-up option to have!

Van De Beek played a key role in Ajax’s impressive season last year, with his displays helping the club win a domestic double and reach the Champions League semi finals.

During that run in the Champions League, Van De Beek aided Ajax in knocking Los Blancos out at the round of 16 stage, and now, it seems like the Dutch midfielder could be playing for the Spanish giants next year should they get their own way.

Van De Beek showed last year that he has a keen eye for goal, something Real could with in midfield given their current options in that area of the field.

The 22-year-old bagged 17 goals and 13 assists from central midfield last term, and with a record like that, we can see why Real are so keen to sign him!