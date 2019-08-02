Talks held: Barcelona hold negotiations with Juventus over €15M+ transfer of Blaugrana star

Barcelona have reportedly held talks with Italian giants Juventus regarding a potential deal for young Blaugrana star Juan Miranda.

Miranda spent last season playing with Barcelona’s ‘B’ side, however the 19-year-old did make his first team debut for the club, with the defender going on to make four first team appearances for the Blaugrana come the end of their campaign.

And it seems like Miranda’s displays last year has caught the eye of Maurizio Sarri’s Juventus if recent reports are to be believed.

As per Mundo Deportivo, Barca and Juve have already held talks this summer regarding a deal for Miranda, with Ernesto Valverde’s side keen to keep ahold of him.

However if they are to let him go, as the report also notes, Barca are after a deal of around €15M plus bonuses from Juventus for Miranda, with the Spanish giants also keen to have a €25M buy-back option included in a deal.

Given how he performed last year, it may be wise for Barca to keep Miranda at the club this season, especially seeing as they don’t really have any other options to pick from at left-back.

The club only have Jordi Alba to choose from in that area, and should they fail to reinforce it before the summer window shuts, they could regret their decision to let Miranda leave should they allow him to.

It’ll be interesting to see what happens regarding Miranda’s future, and whether Barca are able to bring in any funds by selling him to Juventus, or another club, ahead of the new season.