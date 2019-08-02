Tottenham Hotspur are hoping that Bruno Fernandes’ desire to play in the Premier League will result in his asking price being lowered.

According to O Jogo, Spurs made a bid of over €45 million but Sporting rejected it since they value Fernandes at €70 million.

The 24-year old was heavily linked to Manchester United with Gianluca Di Marzio claiming a few days ago that he was on the brink of signing for the Red Devils. Sky Sports note Tottenham have also entered the race to sign Fernandes.

The Lilywhites have already made two signings this summer in Jack Clarke and Tanguy Ndombele, the latter costing the club £55 million according to the Guardian.

The report from O Jogo also states that Fernandes’ desire is to play in the Premier League and that could play a role in his transfer fee getting lowered which is something Spurs are hoping for.

Sporting’s captain previously declared his desire to play in England. As quoted by the Mirror, Fernandes told reporters before Sporting’s friendly against Liverpool: “I don’t care about the market, I’ve talked about this many times. The only thing I can do now is that I need to catch the plane so I don’t miss it.

Will this be the last match for Sporting? I don’t know, it’s the coach who decides. I told you before I’d like to play in England, but I don’t care about it right now. If it could be this season? It could be when the club decides, I’m not in charge.”

Tottenham have some decent players in midfield and the addition of Fernandes, who netted 32 goals in 53 matches last season, will certainly fortify Mauricio Pochettino’s squad.