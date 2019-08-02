Video: ‘It was not an easy time’ – Jose Mourinho opens up on his stint at Man Utd

Jose Mourinho has conceded that it wasn’t easy for him at Man Utd and perhaps he didn’t get the credit that he deserved for the job he did there.

The Portuguese tactician took charge at Old Trafford in 2016, and delivered a League Cup and Europa League in his first season at the helm as well as securing a second-place finish for the Red Devils in the 2017/18 campaign.

However, things began to go downhill last season as United were well off the pace set by the top six and were in danger of ending up empty-handed before a decision was made to part company with Mourinho in December.

That opened the door for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s return to the club, and despite a bright start, he began to encounter the same issues as Mourinho as the season went on.

The ‘Special One’ has been speaking about his time in Manchester, and not only suggested that it wasn’t easy, but also that he believes perhaps his achievements in the first year or so were overlooked, as seen in the video below.

It appears as though he will take away lessons from the job though, as he adds that he will be smiling when he takes his next position after often cutting a frustrated and disappointed figure in press conferences and post-match interviews as Man Utd boss.