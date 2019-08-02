Out of favour Manchester United star Romelu Lukaku has decided to make one thing clear to fans as his Old Trafford exit looms, take a look here.

Belgian star Romelu Lukaku has presented some proof to hit back at claims from fans over his ‘lack of pace’. The forward shared a video on social media showing the results of a ‘Max Speed’ test of United’s first-team squad.

The results show that Lukaku is in fact the second fastest player in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad, with youngster Diogo Dalot topping the speed charts.

The clip reveals that the test was held on July 10.

Lukaku has been heavily linked with an exit from Old Trafford this summer, according to Goal, the Red Devils have been linked with a sensational swap deal that will see them sign Juventus superstar Paulo Dybala – with Lukaku heading to Turin as part of the move.

Is this Lukaku's way of making one thing clear to United fans before his exit?

Lukaku has since deleted the tweet.

Check out Lukaku’s revelation below:

Lukaku’s revelation also spells trouble for some of United’s biggest first-team stars, the Red Devils faithful will be shocked to see that the likes of Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic recorded a higher max speed than Luke Shaw.

Mata and Matic aren’t exactly regarded for their physical ability and the results highlight just how far Shaw has fallen from grace in recent years.