Wantaway Barcelona superstar has offer on table but club consider all options

Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho has had a difficult time of it at the Nou Camp, with speculation continuing to link him with an exit.

The 27-year-old joined the Catalan giants from Liverpool in 2018, but he’s managed just 21 goals and 11 assists in 76 appearances for the club.

Given he arrived in a reported £142m deal, as per BBC Sport, that’s not what the reigning La Liga champions would have been hoping for as a return on their investment, and so time will tell whether or not he gets another season to prove his worth.

According to Sport, Barcelona have received an official offer for Coutinho, one that would see the Brazilian international earn the same wage as he does currently, but there is no suggestion on who that club might be even though it’s hinted that the Premier League is his most likely destination.

However, Barca are said to be willing to consider all options including a loan move with an obligation to buy, and so time will tell if a satisfactory offer presents itself before the transfer deadline next month.

The Catalan giants added Antoine Griezmann to their squad this summer, with the Frenchman expected to be deployed alongside Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi up front.

That will push Coutinho back into midfield and perhaps in a more natural and effective role, and so there is perhaps an argument to suggest that it’s worth seeing how the new parts fit before making any decisions on outgoings.

Nevertheless, the report above suggests that Coutinho is now keen to move on as his time with Barcelona hasn’t gone the way he would have hoped, but it remains to be seen if an offer arrives that will convince the Spanish outfit to green light an exit as they will be desperate to recoup as much of the fee spent on Coutinho as possible.