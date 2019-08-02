Real Madrid have reportedly reconsidered Ajax ace Donny van de Beek as a reinforcement this summer if they should fail in their bid to sign Paul Pogba.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a stellar campaign last season, scoring 17 goals and providing 13 assists in 57 appearances as he played a key role in his side’s domestic double and run to the Champions League semi-finals.

In turn, it’s no surprise that he is said to be attracting interest from elsewhere, with Marca noting that he’s back on Real Madrid’s radar as an alternative option to Pogba to bolster the midfield.

It’s suggested that the Man Utd superstar remains Zinedine Zidane’s preference to add to other star reinforcements such as Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic this summer, but the club hierarchy are seemingly less convinced given the fee involved in such a swoop.

Instead, Van de Beek could be the happy medium between the two as it’s suggested that he could be available for around €60m, making him much less expensive than Pogba given he is said to be valued at around €150m, as per the report above.

With that in mind, it may well be the sensible idea to go for the Dutchman instead given his consistency and quality last year, while his touted price-tag could also give Madrid more flexibility to perhaps add another new face in a different department if necessary.

Time will tell how the situation plays out, but based on the report above it sounds as though it will take some convincing for the Real Madrid hierarchy to launch a satisfactory bid for Pogba, with Van de Beek emerging as the alternative plan.

It also seemingly becomes more complicated with Pogba too, as with the transfer deadline set to pass in England next Thursday, that gives United little time to secure deals for suitable replacements if a switch goes through.