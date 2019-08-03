Tottenham are reportedly edging closer to securing the signing of Fulham youngster Ryan Sessegnon in a deal that could be worth up to £30m.

Mauricio Pochettino will have been eager to strengthen his squad this summer in order to build on last season and continue to compete for major honours.

Spurs have now established themselves as a top-four side in the Premier League, while they went agonisingly close in the Champions League last year.

Tanguy Ndombele has already arrived this summer in a reported €60m deal, as per BBC Sport, and it might not be long before Tottenham fans can welcome another new face with the transfer deadline fast approaching on Thursday.

As noted by the Daily Mail, Spurs are said to be close to reaching an agreement with Fulham to pay £30m to prise Sessegnon away from Craven Cottage this summer.

It comes off the back of his first season in the Premier League as he continued to impress and show real potential, although it wasn’t enough to help Fulham avoid an immediate return to the Championship.

In turn, Spurs look set to benefit from that, albeit they are paying a hefty fee for a 19-year-old, as Pochettino looks to add a long-term solution at left-back.

It comes after speculation suggesting that Danny Rose is set to leave north London this summer if a suitable offer is made for the £25m-rated star, as per the Telegraph, and so that fee could potentially balance the books if the swoop for Sessegnon goes through.

Meanwhile, the Mail also report that Pochettino has approved of a move for Sporting Lisbon ace Bruno Fernandes, despite preferring Giovani Lo Celso of Real Betis. Time will tell if a deal can be done, while it’s also noted that there is hope that Christian Eriksen stays as ultimately Tottenham want to build and improve on what they already have rather than be forced to replace key outgoing players.

Should Spurs land Fernandes though, it would be another marquee signing to go along with Ndombele, and an expensive one too given the Mirror report that Sporting value the Portuguese international at £64m.