Manchester United fans can rejoice as boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that he has ‘no doubt’ that Paul Pogba will remain at Old Trafford this summer.

Following United’s International Champions Cup victory over Italian giants AC Milan, Solskjaer moved to set the record straight on the situation surrounding Paul Pogba’s future.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed what Solskjaer had to say on Pogba:

Solskjær: "I have no doubt, Paul Pogba will stay at Manchester United this summer". ? #MUFC #ManUnited #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2019

Pogba has been heavily linked with an exit from United in recent months, the Frenchman sparked controversy earlier this summer when he revealed that he was open to a ‘new challenge’, as quoted by the Guardian.

The Guardian’s report claims that Zinedine Zidane sees the midfielder as the icing on the top of his massive rebuild of Real Madrid. It’s also stated that former club Juventus were keen on a move for the superstar.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Solskjaer also revealed that the star should be fit for United’s Premier League opener against Chelsea next weekend.

Pogba returned to United in the summer of 2016 in a then world-record move worth £89m, according to BBC Sport.

The enigmatic midfielder has largely failed to live up to expectations since his return to Old Trafford, but there’s no doubting that the Frenchman has been the brightest spark for an underperforming Red Devils side in recent seasons.

Now that there is a definitive answer on the questions surrounding Pogba’s future, the team can finally move forward and look to return to their former glory under Solskjaer.

These Manchester United fans were over the moon after hearing the news:

Announce the league title — . (@WocyOggg) August 3, 2019

If we get Dybala, it may bring out the best in him. — Bastard of Winterfell (@StarredBastard) August 3, 2019

PLEASE ‘top reds’, if Ole is certain Pogba is staying then he is. Fact: he’s our best midfielder, so let’s try and back the kid not hate on him, because he’s twice the player when loved. He’s a different level to our other midfielders let’s be honest. — RedDevilWazza (@RedDevilWazza) August 3, 2019

Dybala making him change his mind? — Oscar James (@oscar9henry) August 3, 2019

OH YES — Umer ??? (@PrimeDarmian) August 3, 2019

So much for the latest Pogba rumours. Glad OLE gave an emphatic response — nehpetS aynuM (@notmunya) August 3, 2019

The Red Devils could have an outside chance to seriously contend for the Premier League title following their summer rebuild.

Pogba sets the tone for the rest of the team and if the 26-year-old can perform to the best of his abilities, there could be no stopping Solskjaer’s side.