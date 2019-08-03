Arsenal legend Nigel Winterburn feels that Mesut Ozil’s place in the Arsenal side is threatened by loan signing Dani Ceballos.

Ozil had a disappointing 2018/19 season under Unai Emery, scoring just 6 goals and providing 3 assists in 35 appearances across all competitions.

The former German international has often been criticised for his poor performances last season and Arsenal legend Winterburn feels that the arrival of Ceballos can threaten Ozil’s place in Unai Emery’s squad.

Speaking to 888sport, Winterburn said: “I love watching Ozil play when he’s at his very best but last season he wasn’t influential in the team and I’m not sure what was really going on. Was his mind not right? Was it the demands being put on him? Was it the new training regime? Did he not fit in to Unai Emery’s style?

“This season we will find out very quickly because Ceballos has come in who is a similar kind of player. So we will find out everything we need to know about Emery’s thinking within the first ten Premier League games. Whether Ozil can elevate this team to the next level or if Emery is not happy with his contribution.”

The 30-year old has been an integral figure for Arsenal since joining the club from Real Madrid in 2013. He has so far made 231 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 43 goals and providing 74 assists. Ozil did have some moments of brilliance last season but he lacked consistency and that’s something he will have to work on.

Arsenal play their final pre-season game against Barcelona in Camp Nou tomorrow before starting their Premier League campaign against Newcastle United next Sunday.