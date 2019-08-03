Arsenal are reportedly planning to make a new bid for Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney after two of their bids were turned down by the Hoops.

Tierney made 40 appearances for Celtic last season, scoring a goal and providing 6 assists. His performances have attracted interest from Arsenal and the Gunners have made two failed bids to sign him.

SEE MORE: Arsenal star’s place in side under threat due to summer signing says club legend

The first bid made by Arsenal for the 22-year old was £15 million back in June according to Sky Sports. After Celtic rejected it, the Premier League giants made an improved bid of £25 million which was knocked back by the Hoops since there were too many add-ons, as per another report from Sky Sports.

Now, a fresh report from Sky Sports claims that the Gunners will make a new bid for Tierney in the coming days and are confident of landing him before the transfer window deadline.

Last week, Sky reporter Kaveh Solhekol wrote on Twitter that Arsenal were only a few pounds shy of meeting Celtic’s valuation of the Scotsman.

Solhekol wrote on Twitter: “Difference between what Arsenal are offering for Kieran Tierney and what Celtic want is “only a couple of million pounds”. Player is happy at Celtic but would like the chance to speak to Arsenal if deal can be agreed”.

Difference between what Arsenal are offering for Kieran Tierney and what Celtic want is “only a couple of million pounds”. Player is happy at Celtic but would like the chance to speak to Arsenal if deal can be agreed — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) July 24, 2019

The Gunners have already made four signings this summer in Gabriel Martinelli, Dani Ceballos, William Saliba and Nicolas Pepe. However, they still need some defensive reinforcements.

Arsenal are also interested in signing Daniele Rugani on loan but Juventus rejected their two-year loan offer according to Goal. The addition of Tierney will certainly be an improvement over the current left-backs Arsenal have.

It would also cap off what’s been a pretty productive transfer window for the Gunners to help Emery ensure that they can compete this season.