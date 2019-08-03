Arsenal and Tottenham both reportedly hold an interest in AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, but he is said to have a €40m asking price from the Italian giants.

The 22-year-old has impressed and disappointed in equal measure since joining the Rossoneri in 2017, as while he has plenty of strengths, he has lacked consistency.

Powerful, agile, energetic and tenacious, the Ivorian international has played a key role defensively, but has perhaps let himself down with his decision-making and finishing in the final third.

In turn, it has raised question marks over his future at San Siro as it remains to be seen whether or not he fits into new coach Marco Giampaolo’s plans.

According to Calciomercato, Milan are ready to sell but only for €40m, with Arsenal, Tottenham and Everton all specifically mentioned in the report as making enquiries for the combative midfielder.

Time will tell if that interest develops into something more serious in terms of an actual bid being lodged, but that is a significant fee to demand for a player who has yet to tap into his full potential.

It could work one of two ways for Milan though, as it might be enough to put the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham off and force them to look elsewhere to bolster their midfield, or it could offer clarification for interested parties in terms of how much he’ll cost and with the transfer deadline fast approaching in England on Thursday, time is running out.

It’s noted by Sportmediaset that Wolves have made a €28m offer for Kessie, although while that wouldn’t satisfy Milan’s reported demands as touted above, he is said to not be convinced by a possible switch to Molineux either.