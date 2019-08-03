Barcelona demand €25m loan fee for out of favour superstar

Barcelona are working to resolve Philipe Coutinho’s situation before the transfer window closes, the Catalan giants are prepared to loan out the superstar.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo via Catalunya Radio, Barcelona are prepared to allow Philipe Coutinho to leave on loan this summer.

The Brazilian will struggle to find a place in Ernesto Valverde’s side – in both midfield and attack, following the arrivals of Frenkie de Jong and Antoine Griezmann this summer.

The report claims that the club’s hierarchy are now working to facilitate an exit for the star, the La Liga champions are open to loaning the star out for a fee of €25m-30m. (£23m-27m)

Some of the world’s biggest clubs have been linked with Coutinho’s signature since he’s fallen out of favour with the Catalan giants.

Mundo Deportivo reported that Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester United are interested in signing the Brazilian this summer, with Barcelona demanding €120M (£109M) for his signature.

Journalist Rafael Hernandez also linked Arsenal with a shock loan move for the superstar earlier today, Hernandez claims that Gunners officials are set to meet with Blaugrana chiefs after their pre-season friendly on Sunday to discuss a potential deal. ESPN also understand that French giants Paris Saint-Germain are interested in the attacker’s services.

A bizarre tweet from former Barcelona presidential candidate Agusti Benedito also suggested that Coutinho’s time is up at the Nou Camp:

Ney, in. Cou, out. All-in…?? — Agustí Benedito (@agustibenedito) August 2, 2019

Coutinho switched Liverpool for the Camp Nou 18 months ago, the attacking midfielder joined the Spanish giants in a sensational deal worth a total of up to £142m, as per BBC Sport.

The 27-year-old was disappointing for Ernesto Valverde’s side last season, the former Reds star managed to score eight goals and provide two assists in 42 appearances across all competitions.

Coutinho still has the world class raw talent to be a real threat for one of Europe’s top clubs, but it will be difficult for any side to reignite the flame in the playmaker in order to get him back to his best.