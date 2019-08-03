Barcelona will be considered as favourites for the Champions League if they are successful in their attempts to sign this world class superstar this summer.

According to Goal, Barcelona are preparing to open talks with Paris Saint-Germain over the transfer of Neymar. Goal understand that the Catalan giants are confident of securing the Brazilian’s return on the proviso that they free up their wage budget and raise funds through players sales.

Goal claim that the French giants value the star at €222m (£200m), however, Spanish publication Sport suggest that Neymar’s asking price has been slashed to €180m (£165m) considering that the star’s determined to leave Paris.

Goal suggest that an official offer from the Camp Nou outfit is expected in the coming days. Neymar’s fallout with PSG’s hierarchy has also sparked interest from Manchester City, Don Balon claim that Pep Guardiola personally contacted the tricky attacker over a move to the Etihad Stadium. Barcelona have already made attempts to sign star this summer, according to Sky Sports Germany, the La Liga champions made an offer of €100m plus two players to PSG. This was a massive improvement to their initial offer of €40m plus two players.

Sky Sports Germany’s report understands that Philippe Coutinho, Ivan Rakitic, Nelson Semedo and Malcom were on the list of six players that Barcelona were willing to offer in a part-exchange deal.

With Europe’s top divisions set to start their new campaigns over the next two weeks, time is running out to resolve Neymar’s future.

Neymar was massively successful at the Nou Camp, the Brazilian formed a lethal attacking partnership with Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi.

Barcelona have recently signed Antoine Griezmann so the club’s attack for next season could well be a frightening foursome if Neymar returns.

Ernesto Valverde’s side would become almost unstoppable with the superstar’s signature, there’s no doubt that they’d be considered as favourites to lift the Champions League if the Brazilian arrives.

If PSG have given into Neymar’s demands to seek a move away from France, Barcelona will find it hard to pass up on the opportunity to sign the superstar.