Chelsea have confirmed that Willian will be donning the No.10 jersey which was previously worn by Eden Hazard, for the upcoming season.

Chelsea revealed their squad numbers for the new season on their official website, with Willian being handed a big responsibility.

Following the departure of Hazard to Real Madrid, the No.10 shirt was up for grabs. Less than two weeks ago, the winger told Brazilian TV show Desimpedidos that he has been offered the No. 10 shirt and will wear it in the upcoming campaign.

Willian confirming the club has offered him the number 10: pic.twitter.com/VpxSIS48EO — Gabriel (@GabrieIFoligno) July 22, 2019

The Brazilian has so far made 292 appearances for the Blues, scoring 52 goals and providing 53 assists. Having been with the club for a while, there is no doubt that 31-year old deserves the honour of wearing the No.10 shirt for Chelsea.

Newcomer Christian Pulisic will be wearing the No.22 shirt, the very same number he has worn throughout his club career so far.

Following the departure of Gonzalo Higuain, the No.9 shirt was up for grabs as well and Tammy Abraham will be wearing that after returning from his successful loan spell with Aston Villa, while Olivier Giroud will don the No.18 shirt like he did last season.